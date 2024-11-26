Shoplifting ring stole $2M in cosmetics and clothes then resold them abroad, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they have broken up a shoplifting ring that stole nearly $2 million in merchandise from well-known stores and resold the items in New York City as well as in the Dominican Republic. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday that five people have been charged with felony possession of stolen property, conspiracy and other related crimes. Katz says the group stole perfumes, cosmetics, clothes and other beauty items from stores ranging from Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret and American Eagle. Katz was joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul and other officials in announcing the bust.

