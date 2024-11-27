ABC-7 Do-Gooder: El Pasoan connects Aphasia patients, teaching new methods of communication

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The ability to communicate is not a simple task for those with Aphasia. Many with the disorder often feel frustrated and isolated.

Thanks to the efforts of one El Pasoan those with Aphasia are embracing the disorder and finding comfort in learning new methods of communication.

"People with Aphasia have a higher risk of of depression and social isolation," said Jacqueline Alvarado.

"Might feel lonely because they feel like other people don't understand them," said Elvira Carrizal-Dukes

Aphasia is a disorder that occurs, after a stroke or brain injury. It can cause someone to lose their ability to speak, communicate, read or write.

"So if you can imagine not being able to speak again, for the rest of your life, imagine all the thoughts, the emotions, the things that you want to communicate with your loved ones," said Alvarado. "The person with aphasia essentially loses their identity and their ability to express who they are."

Jacqueline Alvarado is a Speech Language Pathologist. She created the El Paso Aphasia Connection in 2019 as a local non profit.

"I want our Aphasia participants to be able to go out and rediscover El Paso in an Aphasia friendly way, said Alvarado. "I want to help them get the support that they need to be able to go back out into the community. "

"This is my mom and she got Aphasia after having multiple strokes back to back," said Carrizal-Dukes. "My mom loves this group."

Jacqueline holds speech therapy sessions over zoom twice a week and plans monthly outings for her Aphasia patients to interact in person.

"Our group members were able to see and meet each other and hug in person. And I want to say that that was one of the greatest rewards of my career, was being able to see that. This community that I created was brought together, and just how much joy and comfort it brings to my clients, my participants, but their families as well," said Alvarado.

"Coming to this group and meeting other caregivers makes me feel less alone. And it gives me an opportunity to just get to know other caregivers to understand what I'm going through,' said Carrizal-Dukes

Jacqueline's efforts to provide the Aphasia community with understanding, have earned her the recognition of this months ABC-7 Do-Gooder.

"Because of people like Jackie, our community is going to be better and stronger,"said Carrizal-Dukes.

"It's what motivates me to continue to do the work that I do. knowing that, you know, I'm making others happy," said Alvarado.

