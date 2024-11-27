Ex-US Sen. Bob Menendez seeks new trial, citing prosecutors’ recently admitted error

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Menendez has asked a judge to set aside guilty verdicts that forced his resignation from the U.S. Senate and grant a new trial. Lawyers for the New Jersey Democrat said in papers filed on Wednesday that a new trial is “unavoidable” because of a recent revelation that improper evidence was put on a computer used by jurors during deliberations. The 70-year-old Menendez was convicted in July of 16 charges, including bribery. He awaits sentencing in Manhattan federal court. He resigned from the Senate in August. At trial, prosecutors said Menendez accepted gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen.

