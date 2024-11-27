ICC prosecutor requests arrest warrants for head of Myanmar’s military regime

THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor has asked judges to issue an arrest warrant for the head of Myanmar’s military regime for crimes committed against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing took power from Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in 2021 and is accused of crimes against humanity for the deportation and persecution of the Rohingya. He is accused of forcing nearly a million people into neighboring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and the torching of homes

