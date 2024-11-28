Battered by war and divisions, Lebanon faces a long list of challenges after ceasefire deal

BEIRUT (AP) — There’s relief over a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, but Lebanese are now facing the realization of the challenges that lie ahead. The U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement raises multiple questions. Will Hezbollah fully remove its fighters and arsenals from southern Lebanon? Can the Lebanese army ensure that it does so? Who will foot the bill for rebuilding Lebanon? The World Bank estimates that Lebanon has suffered some $8.5 billion in damage from the war. At the same time, Lebanon faces its own internal tensions — a long financial crisis and anger among Hezbollah’s opponents who blame it for the war.

