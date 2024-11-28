Philippine president says impeaching the vice president, his rival, would be a waste of time

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos says impeaching the vice president, who is facing a legal storm after publicly threatening to have him killed, would be a waste of time for Congress. It is unclear whether Marcos’ remark on Friday would stop plans by several groups to file impeachment complaints against Duterte over a number of issues, including her alleged misuse of confidential government funds and her recent public threat to have the president, his wife and the speaker of the House of Representatives killed if she herself were killed in a plot she has not detailed.

