A small migrant caravan sets out from southern Mexico but it’s unlikely to reach the US border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A small migrant caravan has set out from southern Mexico, heading north, but is unlikely to reach the U.S. border after authorities broke up two other small caravans headed to the United States over the weekend. About 1,500 migrants — mostly from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, Guatemala and Honduras — set out walking on Sunday from Tapachula, a city near Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala. They set out at night, to avoid the scorching daytime heat in the region. The two other small caravans had set out in November, after Donald Trump’s election, but both were broken up weeks later by Mexican authorities. Some migrants were bused to cities in southern Mexico, and others were offered transit papers.

