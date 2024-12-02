Blinken heads to final NATO foreign ministers meeting of Biden administration with Ukraine in focus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading back to Europe for what will likely be the last high-level NATO meeting before the Biden administration leaves office next month. Shoring up allied support for Ukraine ahead of President-elect Donald Trump return to the White House will top the agenda at the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday. Outgoing President Joe Biden has stepped up the delivery of weapons and other materiel to Ukraine over the past several months and has also eased restrictions on how Kyiv can use them as Moscow has made significant advances in the conflict. By contrast, Trump has been skeptical of the assistance and has suggested that his administration will sharply curtail or end it.

