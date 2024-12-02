North Carolina man dies two weeks after an explosion at his home

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say an 82-year-old man has died two weeks after an explosion at his home. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said reports came in on Nov. 17 of an explosion at a Weddington home that was felt across the county. First responders found severe damage to part of a home. County officials said a man and woman were taken to hospitals and the wife was treated and released. Union County announced that Wesley Decker, who sustained extensive burns in the explosion, was receiving care at a long-term care facility when he died Friday. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined that there was an accidental fuel-air explosion in the garage, but the exact cause remains undetermined.

