Spain’s prime minister is battling legal cases he calls a smear campaign. Here’s what to know

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been reelected as secretary-general of his Socialist Party over the weekend despite corruption probes besetting his inner circle. One of Europe’s longest-serving leaders, Sánchez has displayed adroit skills in staying in power since 2018. But with mounting legal cases touching his inner circle, the right-wing opposition is hoping that the tactician who has escaped one pitfall after another could be running out of rope.

