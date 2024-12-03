California man charged with shipping weapons to North Korea

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man has been charged with illegally shipping weapons and ammunition to North Korea. Federal authorities in Los Angeles say 41-year-old Shenghua Wen is charged with conspiring to violate federal law barring the shipments. Wen is expected to appear in court later on Tuesday. Authorities say Wen came to the U.S. more than a decade ago on a student visa from China and stayed in the country illegally. Federal authorities say Wen admitted to exporting weapons and ammunition to North Korea at the request of its government. The FBI says it also seized 50,000 rounds of ammunition from Wen’s home in Ontario, California.

