EU votes to lower protection status for wolves after farmers push to allow culls

BRUSSELS (AP) — European nations have approved plans to scale back the protection for wolves in a victory for farmers over environmentalists that has caught the political limelight in the European Union. The decision on Tuesday sets up looser protection rules from March 2025 that will allow nations to hunt wolves under specific circumstances. Farmers in many member states have been increasingly angered by attacks on their livestock by wolfpacks as the animals have taken hold in woods and fields close to agricultural lands.

