Former Gov. M. Jodi Rell remembered as a kind leader who ‘healed’ Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut residents, past and present dignitaries, and state Capitol insiders are paying tribute to former Connecticut Gov. M. Jodi Rell, who died in late November. On Tuesday, she lay in state inside the Connecticut Capitol building, with her casket covered in the state’s blue flag. A funeral service was held afterward in Hartford, where Gov. Ned Lamont delivered one of four eulogies. Some state residents who came to pay their respects at the state Capitol recalled how Rell suddenly became governor in 2004 after her predecessor resigned amid a corruption scandal.

