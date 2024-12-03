Iowa sues Biden administration for citizenship status of over 2,000 registered voters

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials are suing the Biden administration for access to information on the citizenship status of more than 2,000 registered voters they had questioned in the weeks leading up to the 2024 election. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office had checked voter rolls against a list of people who identified themselves as noncitizens with the state’s Department of Transportation and found some overlap. Since that information was imperfect, the complaint filed Tuesday says state election officials requested federal citizenship records before Election Day but did not get it. Two weeks before Election Day, Pate told county elections officials to challenge those voters’ ballots and have them cast a provisional ballot instead. Critics accused him of infringing on the right to vote.

