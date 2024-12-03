Skip to Content
UTEP Volleyball holds final practices before NCAA Tournament appearance

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- UTEP Volleyball is holding their final two practices before heading off to Pittsburgh for the NCAA Volleyball Championship.

The Miners are making their first ever appearance in the tournament, coming off a 27-5 season. The Miners secured an at-large bid, setting a matchup with the 8th ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Friday at 2 PM.

ABC-7 will have reactions from the players and UTEP fans following their practice.

