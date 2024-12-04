A court in Kenya finds a housemate guilty in the killing of an LGBTQ activist

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A court in Kenya has found the housemate of an LBGTQ activist guilty of murder in the killing of the activist, whose body was discovered stashed in a metal box two years ago. A High Court judge in the western city of Eldoret said Wednesday that the prosecution had shown that Jacktone Odhiambo suffocated Edwin Chiloba and stashed his body in a metal box that was carried onto a road with the help of his brother and cousin. Odhiambo denied killing his housemate despite samples of DNA being found on the victim’s body, and witnesses testifying to hearing the two in a heated argument and seeing Odhiambo move the metal box.

