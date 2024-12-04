Armed ethnic rebels in northeast Myanmar declare ceasefire and seek talks with military government

BANGKOK (AP) — A major ethnic rebel group in Myanmar has announced a unilateral ceasefire in its conflict with the ruling military and called for a dialogue under Chinese auspices to help restore peace in the country’s northeast. China’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it welcomed the initiative. China is the military government’s most important foreign ally. The announcement Tuesday by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army came a week after its battlefield ally, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army declared its readiness for peace talks with the military government. The military government has not immediately commented.

