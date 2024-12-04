ESPN will have content on Disney+ with dedicated section

ESPN is continuing their transition into more direct-to-consumer offerings and being more accessible with Wednesday’s launch of Disney+. The ESPN expansion with its own section onto Disney+ follows the launch of Hulu on Disney+ earlier this year. Those who subscribe to a bundle package with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will be able to access all their content in one location. Disney+ standalone subscribers will gain access to ESPN+ content — which is mostly college football and basketball — along with some access to premium live events. ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said this is just another step toward the network launching its own direct-to-consumer product — called Flagship — in the Fall of 2025.

