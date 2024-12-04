Prosecutor moves to clear 4 Ohio men convicted in 1991 killing

A prosecutor in Ohio is seeking to exonerate four men convicted three decades ago in the beating death of a woman. Two of the men have remained in prison since the mid-1990s while the other two spent more than 25 years behind bars before being released on parole. The prosecutor in Lorain County this week filed a motion to vacate the convictions. He says the case against the four men relied largely on a witness whose credibility has since unraveled entirely. The prosecutor says he will immediately recommend dismissing charges against the men if a judge agrees to grant new trials.

