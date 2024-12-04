Toddler fatally shot after his 7-year-old brother finds a gun in the family’s truck
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy was fatally shot when his 7-year-old brother found a gun in the glovebox of the family’s truck in Southern California. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded Monday to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center in Rancho Cucamonga, east of Los Angeles. The toddler was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A sheriff’s spokesperson says the boys’ mother was loading items into the back of the vehicle when the gun was fired once, striking the toddler in the head. The department is investigating and will send a report to prosecutors for review of possible criminal charges.