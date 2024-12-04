Trial date set for Virginia man accused of killing his missing wife

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A judge ruled that a Virginia man accused of killing his wife, whose body has still not been found, will go trial in September. Thirty-seven-year-old Naresh Bhatt of Manassas Park was indicted earlier this week on charges of murder and defiling the body of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt. The 28-year-old nurse who went missing inthe summer has been the subject of community searches. Bhatt was arrested in August and initially charged only with concealing a dead body. Bhatt, who has been jailed since his arrest, appeared in Prince William County Circuit Court Wednesday and agreed to waive his speedy trial rights in favor of the Sept. 8 trial date.

