Bahamian police chief resigns after US indicts officers in ‘massive’ drug trafficking case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The police commissioner of the Bahamas has resigned after two officers and a sergeant were recently indicted in a U.S. drug trafficking case that federal authorities describe as “massive.” Bahamas’s prime minister announced on Wednesday that Clayton Fernander was stepping down, noting that he faces no charges in the case but that the police department needs a change. The U.S. Justice Department called the case a “massive cocaine importation conspiracy enabled by corrupt Bahamian government officials.” The resignation comes after a police sergeant, a senior police officer and a Royal Bahamas Defense Force officer and several other suspects were indicted in the U.S. in late November.

