Romanian soccer leader urges fans to keep country pro-European ahead of state presidential election

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s soccer federation leader has urged fans to keep the country on a pro-European path before a state presidential election between a far-right populist and a reformist opponent. Razvan Burleanu, a member of FIFA’s ruling council, spoke in a video message. Burleanu said “through European values, we are building not only a stronger nation, but also sport that will be a source of pride for everyone.” On Sunday the state presidency will be won by either Calin Georgescu or pro-European Elena Lasconi. Romanian intelligence says Georgescu was helped by a Russian online campaign before his surprise win in first-round voting.

