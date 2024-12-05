Sierra Leone begins nationwide rollout of Ebola vaccine a decade after deadly outbreak

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Sierra Leone has started a nationwide rollout of the single-dose Ebola vaccine. The campaign, which started on Thursday, makes Sierra Leone the first country to begin a nationwide vaccination program in West Africa where a deadly outbreak 10 years ago killed thousands of people. The 2014 Ebola outbreak was primarily in West Africa but affected Sierra Leone the most with nearly 4,000 deaths out of the more than 11,000 recorded globally. Sierra Leone’s Health Minister Dr. Austin Demby said the vaccination campaign is an investment in the safety of the people of the citizens.

