Federal judge rules Alabama city must allow gay pride float at Christmas parade

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama pride group will be allowed to participate in an annual Christmas parade, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. ruled Friday that the City of Prattville violated Prattville Pride’s First and 14th amendment rights to free speech and equal protection under the law. The ruling required the city to provide at least two police officers to escort the float throughout the parade. Mayor Bill Gillespie’s office referred to a statement posted on the city’s social media in response to a request for comment. “The safety of everyone involved with the parade is a priority,” city officials said in a statement on social media following the ruling.

