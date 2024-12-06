Kenya police boss denies reports officers in Haiti peacekeeping mission haven’t been paid in months

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s top police official has denied reports that officers serving in the United Nations-backed multinational peacekeeping mission in Haiti have gone unpaid for three months. The police inspector general, Douglas Kanja, on Thursday said officers in Haiti had been paid “up to the end of October.” He was reacting to Kenyan media reports citing deployed officers who complained that their salaries had not been paid for three months. Kenya is leading a contingent of foreign police in the troubled Caribbean country to help quell gang violence. The Kenyan officers deployed in June marked the fourth major foreign military or police intervention in Haiti.

