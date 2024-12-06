Mali court frees 11 signatories to declaration calling for ruling military junta to stand down

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A court in Mali has freed 11 opposition leaders who were arrested in June on charges of plotting against the ruling military junta after calling for a return to civilian rule. Their provisional release on Friday has been seen as an attempt to calm the country’s political climate in the wake of the controversial appointment of Gen. Abdoulaye Maïga as prime minister. The 11 individuals had been arrested on June 20 during an “illegal” meeting held during a period when all political party activities had been banned. They were charged with plotting against the junta after they signed a declaration in March calling for the military to relinquish power.

