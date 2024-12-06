Where Turkey stands as opposition insurgents advance in neighboring Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — As forces opposed to Syrian President Bashar Assad make swift and significant advances in Syria, Turkey is watching closely for any spillover. Turkey shares a 566-mile border with Syria and has been a main backer of opposition groups aiming to topple the Syrian president since the civil war there began in 2011. The conflict led to a refugee influx and Turkey now hosts 3 million Syrians. Turkish officials have rejected claims of involvement in the offensive led by the jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as well as Turkish-backed Syrian militias. Analysts, however, believe the offensive could not have gone ahead without Ankara’s consent.

