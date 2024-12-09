Germany and other European countries suspend decisions on Syrians’ asylum bids after Assad’s fall

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and several other European countries said Monday they are suspending decisions on asylum claims by Syrian nationals because of the unclear situation in their homeland following the fall of Bashar Assad. Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees said Monday that more than 47,000 applications are currently pending. It said it would reassess the situation and resume decisions once things in Syria have stabilized. Austria, Sweden, Finland and Norway made similar decisions, and France said it was considering following suit.

