Judge dismisses charges against Karen Read supporter who scattered rubber ducks and fake $100 bills
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has dismissed witness intimidation and criminal harassment charges against a backer of Karen Read who admitted placing dozens of yellow rubber ducks and fake $100 bills around town. Richard Schiffer Jr. had argued he had a First Amendment right to support the defense theory that Read has been framed. Read is accused of accused of ramming into her boyfriend John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving the Boston police officer to die in a snowstorm. Schiffer has said he got the ducks idea from a defense lawyer’s closing argument including the phrase “if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it’s a duck.”