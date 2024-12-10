Skip to Content
Boosting Cyprus' defense is key so close to the war-wracked Mideast, defense minister says

Published 9:52 AM

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ defense minister says that bolstering the defense capacity of the east Mediterranean island nation by getting new armaments is critical for a country so close to the war-wracked Middle East. Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas spoke on Tuesday about defense plans, though he wouldn’t go into specifics about Cyprus’ arms procurement programs. Meanwhile, a senior government official confirmed  on Tuesday that Cyprus has already received a part of the Israeli-made Barak MX integrated air defense system. The official said he expects the delivery of the rest of the system soon, with the whole system becoming fully operational in mid-2025.

