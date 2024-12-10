Citizens against smog: Protesters in North Macedonia demand action against pollution

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Protesters across North Macedonia have taken part in demonstrations to demand better air quality in cities that are among the most polluted in Europe. In the capital, Skopje, the protesters gathered Tuesday outside the Environment Ministry, some wearing gas masks to highlight the problem blamed by authorities for some 3,500 premature deaths annually. Pollution levels often spike during the winter months due to the widespread use of log fires. Many urban households, unable to afford central heating, burn wood, old tires, plastic, and other waste materials, releasing a toxic mix of harmful chemicals.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.