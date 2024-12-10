Ecuador’s government will stop rationing electricity nationwide just before the holidays

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s President has announced that the government will stop rationing electricity services just before the holidays, with normal service resuming on Dec. 20. The government attributed the three months of daily interruptions to the worst drought the country has seen in decades. The supply was also affected by neighboring Colombia’s decision to stop selling energy to Ecuador. President Daniel Noboa, who is seeking reelection next year, was heavily criticized for the cuts, which could last up to 14 hours per day. He says infrastructure improvements, as well as heavy and widespread rains this month, contributed to the decision to restore services.

