Iran to shut offices, colleges and schools in Tehran because of air pollution

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says authorities have ordered the closure of all governmental offices, universities and schools in the province of Tehran for two days because of poor air quality. The capital city of Tehran — home to over 10 million people — saw the closure of schools on Saturday and Sunday, but authorities said Tuesday that because of increasing pollution, all governmental offices, universities and schools would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Schooling will continue on online platforms. The TV report also said that banks, essential public services and health centers will continue their work on those days.

