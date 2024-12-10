Making a $1B investment in the US? Trump pledges expedited permits — but there are hurdles

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is promising expedited federal permits for energy projects and other construction worth more than $1 billion. But like other Trump plans, the idea is likely to run into regulatory and legislative hurdles, including a landmark law that requires federal agencies to consider the environmental impact before deciding on major projects. Environmental groups called the plan a clear violation of the National Environmental Policy Act. The chief policy advocacy officer at the Natural Resources Defense Council says Trump should be careful what he wishes for. She said, “What if someone wants to build a waste incinerator next to Mar-a-Lago or a coal mine next to Bedminster golf course?”

