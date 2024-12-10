UK and Germany sign deal against people smugglers as Europe struggles to halt Channel crossings

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and Germany have pledged to share intelligence and expertise against the people-smuggling gangs that send migrants across the English Channel in small boats. It’s the latest effort by European countries to stop the dangerous journeys. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and German counterpart Nancy Faeser signed a “joint action plan” at a meeting in London on Tuesday. The U.K. said that Germany will make it a specific offense to facilitate the smuggling of migrants to the U.K. The two countries said they would also work to remove migrant-smuggling content from social media platforms. More than 31,000 migrants have made the perilous crossing so far this year. More than 70 people have died in the attempt.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.