Court hears arguments in challenge to Louisiana law meant to give police 25-foot ‘buffer zone’

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments in a lawsuit brought by media outlets challenging a new Louisiana law that makes it a crime to approach within 25 feet of a working police officer after being ordered or asked to step back. Proponents of the law argue it creates a buffer zone to help ensure officers’ safety. But opponents say it could hinder the public’s ability to film and observe officers. Under the law, anyone who is convicted of “knowingly or intentionally” approaching an officer who is engaged in “official duties,” and after being ordered to “stop approaching or retreat,” faces up to 60 days in jail, a maximum $500 fine, or both.

