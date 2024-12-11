New approach to Rocky Mountain grizzlies sought ahead of the second Trump presidency

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Environmental groups are asking the U.S. government to do more to protect grizzly bears in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. Their request filed Wednesday comes just weeks before a court-imposed deadline and political change that will chart the future of the region’s grizzlies. The groups want the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to let grizzlies roam and connect their separate populations in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. The Fish and Wildlife Service faces a Jan. 20 deadline to decide the bears’ federal status. That’s also the day President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will take office and possible new policy for the species.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.