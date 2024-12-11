New Jersey targets plastic packaging that fills landfills and pollutes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is seeking to drastically reduce the amount of plastics and other packaging material that’s tossed out once a package is opened. Lots of packaging that keeps items safe during shipping routinely ends up in landfills or as environmental pollution. Among that packaging is bubble wrap, air-filled plastic pockets and even foam peanuts that easily spill all over the floor once a package is opened. A bill awaiting discussion Thursday in the New Jersey legislature would require all such materials used in the state to be compostable or recyclable by 2034. Business groups oppose that as unworkable. California, Colorado, Oregon, Maine, and Minnesota have already passed similar legislation.

