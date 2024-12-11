North Dakota regulators consider underground carbon dioxide storage permits for Midwest pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota panel will consider whether to approve permits for underground storage of carbon dioxide that a proposed pipeline would carry from ethanol plants throughout the Midwest. Approval from the governor-led, three-member Industrial Commission on Thursday would be another victory for Summit Carbon Solutions’ controversial project, though further court challenges are likely. The company gained approval for its North Dakota route last month. Iowa regulators also have given conditional approval. Also on Thursday, Minnesota utility regulators were scheduled to consider approval for a 28-mile leg of the project.

