Olympic cycling champ Evenepoel and Belgian Post Office send door safety message to drivers

BRUSSELS (AP) — After suffering multiple fractures when he crashed into one of their vehicles, two-time Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel is teaming up with the Belgian Post Office to raise awareness of road safety for cyclists and reduce the number of “dooring” victims. That’s where the occupant of a parked vehicle inadvertently opens the door into the path of a cyclist approaching from behind. Evenepoel crashed into the opened door of a Post Office van on Dec. 3 with the impact heavy enough to break his bike frame. He also suffered torn ligaments, a dislocated collarbone and bruised lungs. The new campaign aims to remind drivers to look over their shoulder before opening their vehicle door.

