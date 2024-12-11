Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party hold protest march as tensions continue with India

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of members of youth and student bodies belonging to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party have held a road march procession from Bangladesh’s capital toward its eastern border with India to protest against an attack on a diplomatic mission and alleged desecration of Bangladeshi flags in India. On Wednesday, they drove in cars to reach a border point to register their protest. Before starting for the border area, they rallied briefly in Dhaka where leaders criticized what they called “Indian aggression.” The party headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has been protesting against the attack by a mob of Hindus in northeastern India on Dec. 2. Currently Bangladesh is run by an interim government headed by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.