Haiti’s new prime minister promises security to a country reeling from recent massacres

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s prime minister has held his first press conference since being appointed more than a month ago to oversee the troubled Caribbean country reeling from recent massacres as Haitians demand government protection. Alix Didier Fils-Aimé said Thursday that he and the entire government bow deeply to those killed in Wharf Jérémie in Haiti’s capital and in Petite Rivière in the central Artibonite region, calling them innocent victims preyed upon by gangs. Local human rights groups have said more than 100 people were killed by a gang leader seeking to avenge his son’s death. Another massacre was reported on Tuesday night in Petite Rivière with some 20 people killed.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.