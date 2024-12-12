Luxury real estate broker and his twin held without bail on sex trafficking charges

A prominent luxury real estate broker and his identical twin brother have appeared in a Florida courtroom Thursday on sexual assault charges. Another brother who co-founded the real estate firm is also charged in what federal officials call a longtime sex trafficking scheme. Oren and Alon Alexander were ordered held without bond Thursday by Miami Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer until a hearing Friday, where their attorney will attempt to free them on bail. State prosecutors want both kept in jail until trial as flight risks. The third brother, Tal Alexander, has a bail hearing Friday in Miami federal court.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.