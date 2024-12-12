McConnell absent from Senate on Thursday as he recovers from fall in Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is still suffering from the effects of a fall in the Senate earlier this week and is missing votes on Thursday due to leg stiffness, according to his office. McConnell fell outside a Senate party luncheon on Tuesday and sprained his wrist and cut his face. He immediately returned to work in the U.S. Capitol in the hours afterward, but his office said Thursday that he is experiencing stiffness in his leg from the fall. The fall was the latest in a series of medical incidents for McConnell, who is stepping down from his leadership post at the end of the year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.