Mexican police arrest 3 taxi drivers near Cancun for threatening a tourist who used a ride-share app

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three taxi drivers have been arrested in Puerto Morelos in Mexico, just south of Cancun, for threatening a tourist for using a ride-share app. Drivers of traditional cabs at resorts along Mexico’s Caribbean coast have for years harassed and even beaten tourists who use Uber and other apps, and have attacked and damaged cars used by ride-share drivers. Prosecutors say that one of the three drivers involved in the incident on Wednesday was being held on suspicion of drug possession. The other two drivers were being held pending unspecified charges. Prosecutors have recommended the drivers’ taxi permits and drivers’ licenses be revoked.

