North Korean nationals indicted in scheme using IT workers to funnel money for weapons programs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fourteen North Korean nationals have been indicted in a scheme using information technology workers with false identities to contract with U.S. companies, workers who then allegedly funneled their wages to North Korea for development of ballistic missiles and other weapons. The FBI says the scheme generated over $88 million. The indictments were announced Thursday by the FBI in St. Louis. The FBI says victims included defrauded companies and people whose identities were stolen from across the U.S. The Justice Department in recent years has sought to expose and disrupt a broad variety of criminal schemes aimed at bolstering the North Korean regime, including its nuclear weapons program.

