Skins Game to make return to Thanksgiving week with a modern look

The Skins Game is returning with a modern look. Details are still being worked out. But the new media company Pro Shop announced a deal with the PGA Tour that will bring back the Skins Game for the first time since 2008. Pro Shop is run by Chad Mumm. He’s best known as the executive producer of the Netflix docuseries “Full Swing.” Still to be announced are some of the key details like who will be playing and for how much on which golf course. Pro Shop is geared toward providing golf content that appeals to a younger audience.

