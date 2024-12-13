A Christmas Miracle: Parents say that’s what they feel as they get to take their baby home for Christmas after 63 days in the NICU

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Baby Santiago was born at 29 weeks and has been in the NICU for 63 days at Del Sol Medical Center NICU. Santiago's parents, Martha Martinez and her husband are both enlisted in the United States National Guard and delivered their firstborn at Del Sol Medical Center on October 8, 2024.

The hospital says the family has been very complimentary of the Del Sol Medical Center NICU team. Santiago is expected to return home by December 21st, right in time for Christmas!