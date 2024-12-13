Skip to Content
News

A Christmas Miracle: Parents say that’s what they feel as they get to take their baby home for Christmas after 63 days in the NICU

gabby.hernandez
By
Updated
today at 11:59 AM
Published 11:57 AM

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Baby Santiago was born at 29 weeks and has been in the NICU for 63 days at Del Sol Medical Center NICU. Santiago's parents, Martha Martinez and her husband are both enlisted in the United States National Guard and delivered their firstborn at Del Sol Medical Center on October 8, 2024.

The hospital says the family has been very complimentary of the Del Sol Medical Center NICU team. Santiago is expected to return home by December 21st, right in time for Christmas!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gabby Hernandez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content