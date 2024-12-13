Owner of thermometer factory gets probation for exposing workers to mercury

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — The owner of a New York thermometer factory has been sentenced to three years of probation for failing to protect workers who were exposed to hazardous levels of mercury. Owner Robert Peyser was sentenced Friday. He and his company, Kessler Thermometer Corp., had earlier pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment for exposing employees to mercury. The charges stemmed from an Aug. 29, 2022, mercury spill at Kessler’s facility in West Babylon on Long Island. Officials say four employees were diagnosed with mercury poisoning after the spill. A message seeking comment was sent to the attorney representing both Peyser and the company.

